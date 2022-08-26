Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,766 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,305,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $138.25. 30,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,940. The firm has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

