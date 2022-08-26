Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.64. 164,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,505,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.