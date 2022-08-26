Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.97 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $709.40. 4,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.20 and its 200-day moving average is $667.17. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

