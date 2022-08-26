Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.85.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.75. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,952. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

