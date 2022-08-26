Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

CB traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,844. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

