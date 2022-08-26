Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,645 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.97. 6,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,068. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

