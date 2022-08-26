OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 9,864 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,868.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $10.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
