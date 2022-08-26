OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 9,864 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFIGet Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,868.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in OppFi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

