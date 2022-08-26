OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 9,864 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,868.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OppFi Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in OppFi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

