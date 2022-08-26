Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

ORCL opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

