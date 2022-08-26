Oraichain Token Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00076887 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

