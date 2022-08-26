ORAO Network Reaches Market Cap of $114,884.51 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $114,884.51 and approximately $24,269.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00767581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016342 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

