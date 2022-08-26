Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.98 ($0.40). 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 45,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.44. The company has a market cap of £23.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.77.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

