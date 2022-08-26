Orchid (OXT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.51 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $73.46 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

