Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and approximately $27.32 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

