ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $84.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. ORIX has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $112.91.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

