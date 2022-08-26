Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

