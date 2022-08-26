Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $654.88.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $421.55 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -211.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

