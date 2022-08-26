Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $620.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $580.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.10 and its 200 day moving average is $532.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $421.55 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

