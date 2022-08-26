Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $421.55 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.88.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

