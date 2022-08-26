Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz Purchases 9,100 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,289.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,821.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Jason Katz bought 5,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Jason Katz acquired 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

Paltalk Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PALT opened at $1.77 on Friday. Paltalk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paltalk by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paltalk by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

