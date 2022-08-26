Pantos Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.74 Million (PAN)

Pantos (PAN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Pantos has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $14,144.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

