Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp Sells 324,163 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Stock

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of Dune Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dune Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUNE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

