Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.31 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and $6.31 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00042381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.