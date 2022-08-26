Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Park City Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

