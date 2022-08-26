Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of PCYG opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
