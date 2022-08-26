Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,046 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $104,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

