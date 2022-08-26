Pawtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $643,952.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $643,952.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00769121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016316 BTC.
Pawtocol Coin Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
