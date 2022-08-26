Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $7,156,861.07 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.39, for a total value of $7,156,861.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,327,898.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $245.77. 240,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,070. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Paylocity to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

