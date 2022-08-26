Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $7,156,861.07 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.39, for a total value of $7,156,861.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,327,898.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $245.77. 240,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,070. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Paylocity to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.