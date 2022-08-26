Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Michael G. Levine Sells 7,400 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,921.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 69,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

