PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 18,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $198,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.73. 35,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.