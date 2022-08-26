PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 19,000 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.8 %

WRB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

