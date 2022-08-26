PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNH traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,882. The firm has a market cap of $500.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

