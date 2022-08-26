PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,290 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up about 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Cormark decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.31. 381,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,936,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.