PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. 7,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

