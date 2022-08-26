PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 25,920 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 86,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 93,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

