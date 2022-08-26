PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,250 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 2.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. 169,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

