PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 27,460 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.