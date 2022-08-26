Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.02.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

