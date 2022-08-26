Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.47.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 679,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,071. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In the last three months, insiders have bought 238 shares of company stock valued at $9,611.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

