Pendle Price Reaches $0.0561 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $406,325.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00765302 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016222 BTC.
About Pendle
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
