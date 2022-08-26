Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $306.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.57 and a 200-day moving average of $306.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.