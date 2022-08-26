Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.24 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

