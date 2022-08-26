Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 103,567 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

