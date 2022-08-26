Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $357,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

COP opened at $112.08 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.