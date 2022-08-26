Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

