Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,660,000 after purchasing an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

