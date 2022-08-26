Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $97.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,413 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

