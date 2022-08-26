Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,168,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 675,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

T opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

