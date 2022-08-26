Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.7 %

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 8,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

