Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 66,667 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$866,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,641,729.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$270,300.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.7 %

PEY opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.91. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.05 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on PEY. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.56.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.