Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $59.00 by UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $59.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

