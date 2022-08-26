Phantasma Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $301,001.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,705.68 or 0.99926451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00057847 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025537 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.